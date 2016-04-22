This April marks the 20th anniversary of National Poetry Month. Arizona-based writer and artist Elizabeth Hellstern created a special public art installation for the occasion, The Telepoem Booth. It combines the vintage technology of a rotary phone booth with the modern technology of mp3 files. Hellstern recorded more than 200 poems - read by their authors - and programmed them into a 7o's-era phone booth. All you have to do is look in the Poem Directory and dial. The Telepoem Booth is currently set up on a sidewalk in downtown Flagstaff. That's where Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris caught up with its inventor and produced this audio postcard.

Credit KNAU/Gillian Ferris / The Poem Directory inside the Telepoem Booth

Included in this audio postcard is the poetry of Holly Troy, Eric DeViggi, Hawk Ramos and Will Williams.