KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Gillian Ferris
Published April 22, 2016 at 9:13 AM MST
This April marks the 20th anniversary of National Poetry Month. Arizona-based writer and artist Elizabeth Hellstern created a special public art installation for the occasion, The Telepoem Booth. It combines the vintage technology of a rotary phone booth with the modern technology of mp3 files. Hellstern recorded more than 200 poems - read by their authors - and programmed them into a 7o's-era phone booth. All you have to do is look in the Poem Directory and dial. The Telepoem Booth is currently set up on a sidewalk in downtown Flagstaff. That's where Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris caught up with its inventor and produced this audio postcard.

Included in this audio postcard is the poetry of Holly Troy, Eric DeViggi, Hawk Ramos and Will Williams.

