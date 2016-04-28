© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Science and Innovations

Moon Found Orbiting Dwarf Planet Makemake

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published April 28, 2016 at 11:54 AM MST
credit-NASA-ESA-and-A.Parker.jpg
NASA/ESA/A.Parker
/

Astronomers have found a tiny moon hidden behind the dwarf planet Makemake in the outer solar system. Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff was part of the discovery team.

The discovery was announced this week. Astronomers used the Hubble Space Telescope to spot the moon previously obscured by Makemake’s glare.

The dwarf planet is covered with frozen methane, which makes it shine a bright white color. Its newly discovered moon is dark. With further study, the researchers hope to explain the differences in color.

Will Grundy at Lowell Observatory is on the team that found the moon. He’s part of NASA’s New Horizons mission, which took the first close-up images of Pluto.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News astronomyLowell ObservatorynasaScience and Innovation
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content