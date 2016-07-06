Ex-Navajo Nation Lawmaker Gets Jail Term In Slush Funds Case

A former Navajo Nation lawmaker accused of misusing tribal funds has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay the tribe $9,000 in restitution.

Hoskie Kee pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to commit bribery. He was accused of funneling more than $18,000 to the families of five other tribal council delegates.

Kee must report to the Crownpoint Department of Corrections at noon Monday and then serve 150 days of supervised probation after completing his jail term.

He also must pay $1,000 restitution to the Navajo Nation by June 22 with $8,000 paid in installments throughout his probation.

A judge on June 30 also ordered Kee to appear before the tribe's legislative council within 90 days of his release from jail and make a statement of apology.