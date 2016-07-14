Flagstaff Police: Wanted Man Shot And Killed By Officer

Authorities say a Flagstaff police officer shot and killed a man with a gun while trying to take him into custody after learning there was a warrant for his arrest.

The Police Department identified the man killed early Wednesday morning as 32-year-old Donald S. Myers of Flagstaff and said no officers were injured.

According to a police statement, the shooting occurred near an intersection in a residential neighborhood after officers responded to a 911 call.

The statement says officers saw Myers had a gun, that he fled and that one officer shot Myers while officers were attempting to take him into custody.

Details on the warrant and 911 call weren't released.

The statement says a multi-agency team is investigating the shooting and that no additional information is immediately available.