Fish-Consumption Advisory For Some Bass In Navajo County

A fish-consumption advisory has been issued for largemouth bass caught in the Scott Reservoir in Navajo County.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and state Game and Fish Department recommend people limit consumption of bass caught from the reservoir area because of elevated levels of mercury found in tissue samples.

Scott Reservoir is located north of Pinetop-Lakeside and south of Show Low.

ADEQ officials say the reservoir still can be used for fishing, bird-watching, swimming and other recreational activities since the levels of the mercury found in the fish were much higher than those found in the water.

They recommend that adults limit consumption of largemouth bass to 2.4 ounces uncooked per week and to 2 ounces uncooked per month for children 12 years old or younger.