17-Year-Old Arizona Boy Drowns In Utah State Park

Authorities say a 17-year-old Arizona boy drowned while playing in Otter Creek State Park.

The Piute County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened during a family reunion Saturday afternoon in a river near the Otter Creek Reservoir dam.

Deputy Matt Whittaker says emergency responders received a call about a possible drowning around 2:30 p.m.

According to relatives, Chase Leroy Clark, of Kingman, was swimming with others in a culvert when he got caught in a whirlpool.

Family members and bystanders tried to free him but the current was too strong.

Whittaker says Clark was pulled from the water but efforts to revive him failed.

The drowning has been ruled as an accident.