David Gowan Drops Bid for Congress

Arizona House Speaker David Gowan says he's suspending his campaign for Arizona's 1st Congressional District seat.

Gowan also announced Thursday that he's endorsing the candidacy of fellow Republican Gary Kiehne. Four other Republicans are seeking the GOP nomination in the Aug. 30 primary.

Gowan says in a statement that Kiehne is a solid conservative and the candidate who will be able to get enough support in the general election to win.

Gowan has served in the Arizona House of Representatives since January 2009. He became House Speaker last year, becoming the first person from Southern Arizona to hold that position in about 30 years. Gowan lives with his family in Sierra Vista.

Gowan's announcement comes too late for his name to be pulled from primary ballot.