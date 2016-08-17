AZ Board of Education Prez Resigns Over Feud With Douglas

The president of the Arizona Board of Education is resigning his post and says it's the result of an ongoing feud with the state's elected schools chief.

Greg Miller announced Wednesday that he's leaving the board immediately. He says he's offered to resign in the past to end the feud and says Gov. Doug Ducey asked him to step down this week.

Miller issued a written statement blaming Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas for refusing to work with the board and preventing it from implementing the policies it has adopted.

Ducey signed a bill in May ending a yearlong fight between Douglas and the board Miller led over board staff and investigators.

Neither Ducey spokesman Daniel Scarpinato nor Douglas' press staff immediately returned calls seeking comment.



