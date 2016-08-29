State Child-Safety Agency Begins New Program

State child-protection officials are launching a new program to identify families to care for children living in group homes and shelters due to abuse or neglect.

The Department of Child Safety says the program is called “Fostering Sustainable Connections.” It’s intended to give children supportive relationships by connecting or reconnecting them with people who have been important in their lives.

The department says its first goal is safe reunification of children with their families but that’s not always possible due to safety concerns. It says the next best outcome is permanent placement of the child with someone who already has a supportive relationship with the child.

According to the department, those people can include relatives, friends, coaches, neighbors and teachers.