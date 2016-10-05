Report: Continued Delays For Veterans At Phoenix VA System

A new Department of Veterans Affairs Inspector General report says veterans still are dying while awaiting care at the Phoenix VA Health Care System.

The Phoenix system was at the center of a national scandal in 2014 when Veterans Affairs internal investigations identified 35 veterans who died while awaiting care.

Veterans on secret waiting lists reportedly faced scheduling delays of up to a year.

U.S. House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Jeff Miller says many of the original problems remain at the Phoenix VA and delays possibly contributed to the recent death of at least one veteran.

Miller says the work environment at the Phoenix VA "is marred by confusion and dysfunction" and the problems won't be solved anytime soon "until there are consequences up and down the chain of command."