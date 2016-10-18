© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Science and Innovations

Four-Year NAU Project Will Study National Park Boundaries from Space

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published October 18, 2016 at 5:00 AM MST
credit_nasa_sts-60_shuttle_mission__1994.jpg
NASA STS-60 Shuttle Mission
/

A four-year project led by Northern Arizona University will examine how political boundaries can create ecological differences. Researchers will look at the edges between national parks and nearby land … from space.

The team will study satellite images of five national parks in the western U.S.  They’ll look for divisions caused by different land management choices, such as logging and grazing.

Clare Aslan of NAU’s Landscape Conservation Initiative leads the project. "A real piece of evidence that led us to this question was the fact that you can see the line between Grand Canyon National Park and Kaibab National Forest from space," Aslan says. "Seeing that so clearly really made us wonder, well, is this always the case?"

Aslan will sample vegetation and interview land managers at each park. She want to see how their decisions shape the landscape, and if they collaborate, do those differences go away?

"I think that’s where the new horizon really is in science, is trying to take those social and natural sides and consider them in one lens," Aslan says. 

The National Science Foundation awarded the project 1.3 million dollars. Data collection will begin at all five national parks next year.   

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkNAUNational Park ServiceGrand CanyonBiologyForest ServiceKaibab National ForestScience and InnovationNational Science Foundation
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content