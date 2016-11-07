10 Hurt In Apartment Blaze In Payson

Ten people were hurt when a fire tore through a small apartment complex in Payson.

Fire Chief David Staub says the fourplex is a total loss after an explosion ignited the blaze Saturday evening.

The fire was reported after sundown and fire crews arrived to find the building completely engulfed.

Staub says eight people inside all suffered minor injuries except one person who was transported to a Maricopa County burn center. That person remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Two people who were outside the apartments also sustained minor injuries. They were treated at the scene.

It took crews about 10 minutes to get the fire under control after the gas company shut off gas in the neighborhood.

Staub says the cause remains under investigation.