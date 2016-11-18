Waystations For Monarch Butterflies Planned At Arizona Parks

A Chandler-based organization has received a grant for efforts to help conservation efforts for monarch butterflies.

The Today's News-Herald reports that the Southwest Monarch Study will use the nearly $89,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to provide state parks with waystations for monarchs.

The waystations will have native milkweed plants for use as breeding habitat and sunflower seeds for nutrition.

The first parks to receive monarch waystations will include Buckskin Mountain State Park, River Island State Park, Cattail Cove State Park and Lake Havasu State Park.

Others will be Yuma Quartermaster Depot State Historic Park, Red Rock State Park, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Tonto Natural Bridge State Park.