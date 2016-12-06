Amber Alert Issued For Missing 12-Year-Old Safford-Area Girl

UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled for Savinya Kimball. The Department of Public Safety was notified this morning that the suspect and victim were located in New Mexico.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old Safford-area girl last seen Monday morning at a school bus stop.

The Graham County Sheriff’s Office says Savinya Kimball is white, 4-foot-10, 70 pounds, with blue eyes and black shoulder-length hair shaved on the left side. She was wearing black pants and a black sweater.

County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies says a person of interest is 34-year-old Lawrence James Halamek. He drives a blue 2001 Dodge pickup truck with temporary Arizona license plate T941407.

Halamek is described as white, 6-foot, 182 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and a camouflage jacket.

Credit Graham County Sheriff's Office / Kimball is suspected of being abducted by Lawrence Halamek, according to the Graham County Sheriff’s Office.

McCormies says the girl and Halamek aren’t related but that she knows Halamek and his wife.