KNAU and Arizona News

Flake Introduces Bill to "Clean Up the VA"

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 9, 2016 at 3:46 PM MST
Washington Post

Republican Senator Jeff Flake has introduced a bill that would require any employee of a Veteran’s Affairs hospital to be fired if they are convicted of a felony or lose their medical license. 

Flake says in a press release the “Clean Up the VA Act” is designed to improve the agency by eliminating employees with criminal backgrounds. He also says it’s time the department focus on better staff recruitment. The VA has been under scrutiny in recent years after an investigation revealed poor quality of care for patients. Several veterans died while waiting for medical treatment. 

