Business Group Files Paperwork to Challenge Flagstaff Minimum Wage Increase

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published December 20, 2016 at 12:00 PM MST
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A group of Flagstaff business owners and advocates has filed for a petition to oppose the city’s new $15 an hour minimum wage increase. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, it calls for a special election to make significant changes to the initiative.

The proposal was filed by Elevate Flagstaff. It would remove many of the new requirements to phase in the city’s minimum wage hike by 2021.

It would instead make increases based on changes in the cost of living, and require Flagstaff’s wage to be 50 cents higher than the state’s.

Arizona’s new minimum wage of $12 goes into full effect in 2020. The Flagstaff group needs to gather more than 4,000 signatures by January 13 to call a special election.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
