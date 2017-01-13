Thorpe Bill Aimed at Denying In-State Tuition to DREAMers

A Republican lawmaker is targeting Arizona colleges and universities that violate state law with a new proposal that would penalize them with the loss of 10 percent of their state funding.

Rep. Bob Thorpe said Thursday his legislation was prompted by decisions by community colleges and the state university system to offer lower in-state tuition to immigrants granted deferred deportation under an Obama Administration policy.

A judge has held that deferred deportation recipients qualify for lower tuition, although the state is appealing.

Thorpe is also proposing legislation to expand a state ban on ethnic studies programs in K-12 schools to colleges and universities. Violations also come with a 10 percent funding penalty.

Democratic Sen. Martin Quezada calls both proposals "scary stuff."