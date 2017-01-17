© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Voter Numbers Up Since Election

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 17, 2017 at 3:20 PM MST
The number of registered voters in the state has increased since November’s election. 

Secretary of State Michele Reagan says about 57,000 people have recently registered. That brings the total number of voters in Arizona to more than 3 point 6 million. About 35% are registered Republican, 30% Democrats and 34% unaffiliated. Reagan says she’s glad the numbers are up and that early voting for some elections in places like Phoenix and Holbrook will being next month. 

