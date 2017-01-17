AZ Voter Numbers Up Since Election

The number of registered voters in the state has increased since November’s election.

Secretary of State Michele Reagan says about 57,000 people have recently registered. That brings the total number of voters in Arizona to more than 3 point 6 million. About 35% are registered Republican, 30% Democrats and 34% unaffiliated. Reagan says she’s glad the numbers are up and that early voting for some elections in places like Phoenix and Holbrook will being next month.