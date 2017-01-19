Heavy Snow and Dangerous Driving Conditions Expected in Northern Arizona

Heavy snow is expected across northern Arizona as back-to-back storms hit the region. State and local officials say drivers should be prepared for hazardous conditions. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says its entire statewide fleet of 400 drivers are either currently working or on standby.

"If the snowfall gets really heavy and it starts coming really down fast and hard and begins to accumulate on the main roads, ADOT will allocate those resources to the main priority-one roads like the interstates," says ADOT spokesman Ryan Harding.

Harding says ADOT could close some roads and highways if conditions become too treacherous.

Emergency managers advise people to be prepared for power outages and to stock up on food and other supplies. Significant snowfall could prevent some people from leaving their homes. Residents of Coconino County can sign up for the CodeRed emergency notification system on the county’s website.

For the latest road and travel conditions, call 511, and see az511.gov or ADOT’s Facebook and Twitter pages.