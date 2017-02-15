© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Sen. Flake Urges BLM Firefighter Exemption from Federal Hiring Freeze

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published February 15, 2017 at 1:08 PM MST
wildland_apps.jpg
dhs.gov
/

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake wants seasonal fire crews that work for the Bureau of Land Management to be exempt from the recent federal hiring freeze. The U.S. Department of the Interior hasn’t confirmed yet whether President Trump’s freeze will affect those firefighters. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports. 

In a letter to the Interior Department, Sen. Flake requested verification that wildland firefighters won’t be cut for the upcoming fire season.

"Without being able to hire the employees we need – to move them around the country to where the fires are – then we’d be in trouble. It’s difficult enough to fight these fires when you’re fully staffed. When you’re understaffed it’s very difficult," Flake says.

Flake says if the BLM’s ability to fight fires is compromised, it could threaten Arizona’s watershed, economy and private property.

The BLM manages more than 12 million acres in Arizona.

Interior officials are currently trying to secure waivers for seasonal firefighters. The White House has exempted some temporary jobs related to public safety and national security. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News ArizonaJeff FlakefirewildfireBLMLocal NewsDonald TrumpU.S. Department of the InteriorFire Season 2017
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content