Repairs Planned For Black Bridge, Indian Garden Pump Houses

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 16, 2017 at 7:55 AM MST
Grand-Canyon-big-pic.jpg

The National Park Service is planning to repair the pump houses at Indian Garden and the Black Bridge near Phantom Ranch at Grand Canyon National Park.

Completion of both projects is anticipated in mid-April and park officials say the projects may temporarily disrupt backcountry users.

Starting this week, crews will replace the roof-mounted HVAC units and the roofing system on both water pump houses at Indian Garden that supply water to the South Rim.

Authorities say the roofs on the pump houses have deteriorated due to heat and a harsh environment.

Park Service trails crew will rehabilitate the Black Bridge — also called the Kaibab Suspension Bridge — across the Colorado River starting around March 7.

Decking and wooden tread boards will be replaced for the first time since 2006.

