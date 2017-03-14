Feds Seek Justice In Navajo Officer's Killing

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says his thoughts and prayers and those of the entire U.S. Justice Department are with the family of a Navajo Nation police officer who was killed while responding to a domestic violence call over the weekend.

Sessions issued a statement Monday as federal authorities worked with state and tribal law enforcement to piece together what prompted the shooting of Officer Houston James Largo early Sunday in western New Mexico.

The FBI says a suspect was arrested Sunday but few details have been released.

Sessions says Largo's death is a reminder that men and women in law enforcement willingly face danger each day to protect their communities and for that they deserve the public's gratitude, respect and support.

Sessions says the FBI is working closely with state and tribal authorities to ensure Largo's killer faces justice.