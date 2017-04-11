Workshops Scheduled On Draft Alternatives For Forest Work

Two workshops are scheduled this month for public comment on draft alternatives for thinning and related work to rehabilitate forested areas of eastern Arizona.

The Forest Service and other organizations plan a Thursday workshop in Payson on the "Rim Country" project area of the Four Forest Restoration Initiative, followed by one April 18 in Show Low.

The area covers 1,875 square miles (4856.25 sq. kilometers) extending from north of Payson eastward past Pinetop-Lakeside, including parts of the Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino and Tonto national forests.

Alternatives under consideration include increased mechanical treatment and prescribed burns, while officials say issues being considered include smoke, road construction and wildlife habitat.

The Payson workshop is scheduled 5-8 p.m. at Julia Randall Elementary School. The other workshop is scheduled 4:30-7:00 p.m. at Show Low City Hall.