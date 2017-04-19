© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Science and Innovations

Doctors Use Robot to Check NAU Football Players for Concussions

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published April 19, 2017 at 5:00 AM MST
credit_ut_southwestern.jpg
UT Southwestern
/

A first-time study using a remote-controlled robot shows doctors can make accurate assessments about concussions from a distance. The research is meant to help rural schools gain access to medical specialists for sporting events. Arizona Public Radio’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

The robot is a four-foot high video screen on wheels. Specialists in Phoenix used it to remotely examine Northern Arizona University football players for concussions at home and away games.

They made the same determination as on-site athletic trainers 100 percent of the time.

Cherisse Kutyreff, director of sports medicine at NAU, says, "This isn’t something you’ll see popping up in athletic training rooms any time soon, I imagine, but I think it’s more the ideals and principals of the study, which is how can we collaborate and work in a team medicine approach to better serve student athletes."

Kutyreff says many rural high schools don’t have access to medical specialists. The study shows robots—or more common technology like smartphones and tablets—can be used for consultations.

Kutyreff cautions schools still need somebody on staff to act on the diagnoses. Less than half of public high schools nationwide have athletic trainers.

The study appeared in the journal Neurology.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News NAUsportsLocal NewsScience and Innovationhealthmedical care
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content