Search for Missing Hikers in Grand Canyon Scaled Back

Grand Canyon National Park officials are scaling back a search for two missing hikers swept down a stream below the North Rim.

Park spokeswoman Robin Martin says the search for 62-year-old LouAnn Merrell and her 14-year-old stepgrandson, Jackson Standefer, will continue Thursday with the use of a helicopter, drone and motorized inflatable raft.

Martin says ground teams no longer will be used because they've now checked areas that they can reach on foot.

A statement released by the hikers' families says they support the decision to scale back the search and thank all those involved in the effort.