Man Arrested By FBI For Allegedly Threatening Congresswoman

A Tucson school district employee has been arrested by the FBI for allegedly leaving threatening voicemail messages for a congresswoman from Arizona.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Steve Martan told authorities he was venting frustrations with U.S. Rep. Martha McSally's votes in support of President Donald Trump.

The Arizona Daily Star reports Martan left three messages May 2 and May 10 on the congressional office voicemail including one that allegedly threatened to shoot McSally.

The newspaper says other voicemails told McSally to be careful when she returns to Tucson and her days "were numbered."

Court records show the 58-year-old Martan has been released on his own recognizance, but he must wear an electronic monitoring device. He's prohibited from contacting McSally or possessing a firearm or weapon.