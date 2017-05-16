© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

President Begaye Says Navajo Generating Station Deal Coming Soon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 16, 2017 at 3:10 PM MST
IMG_4643.jpg

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye says a deal will come this week to keep a reservation coal plant open until 2020.

The Arizona Republic reports Begaye made his announcement Monday in front of dozens of happy coal miners.

Begaye spoke in Phoenix at the first of four public forums on the future of the Navajo Generating Station.

Begaye had said he and Salt River Project, one of the plant's owners and its operator, have reached a temporary lease-extension agreement.

The plant had been threatened with closure this year because the utility owners have concluded it is cheaper to buy electricity from natural gas-fired power plants.

Begaye says he hopes to find new owners to run the plant at least another nine years after the proposed agreement expires.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News HopicoalNavajo Generating StationLocal NewsNavajo NationRussell BegayeSRP
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content