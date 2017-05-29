Retrial Scheduled In 2015 Shooting Near NAU Campus

The retrial of a former Northern Arizona University student in a 2015 shooting that killed one student and wounded three others has been rescheduled for Oct. 10.

The initial trial of 20-year-old Steven Jones ended May 2 with a jury deadlocked on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

The judge initially set an Aug. 1 tentative date for starting a second trial, but the Arizona Daily Sun reports that attorneys for both sides agreed they needed more time.

The shooting near the NAU campus followed a drunken late-night brawl between members of two fraternities.

Jones said he was acting in self-defense when he shot fatally shot 20-year-old Colin Brough in the chest and shoulder.

Prosecutors said Jones could have walked away without resorting to gunfire.