© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Havasupai Leaders Say Grand Canyon Uranium Ban Critical to Tribe’s Future

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published June 6, 2017 at 1:54 PM MST
GrandCanyonMine_c_RobinSilver_400.jpg
Robin Silver
/

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is calling for the repeal of a ban on new uranium mining near the Grand Canyon. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the Havasupai Tribe has condemned the board’s actions.

The Mohave County supervisors say the moratorium is illegal and has hurt the local economy. They’ve sent letters to U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke calling for it to be overturned. But the Havasupai Tribe is worried that would lead to a rapid increase in uranium production.

Havasupai Councilwoman Carletta Tilousi says the ban is crucial to the tribe.

"It’s not about economy to us. It’s about human life and human survival. And to protect to protect the waters of the Colorado River so that all citizens in the state of Arizona can drink clean water—not contaminated water, but clean water," she says.

The mining ban applies to a million acres in Coconino and Mohave counties surrounding Grand Canyon National Park. The leaders of several tribal nations fear lifting the ban would cause widespread pollution and negative health effects.

The Mohave Supervisors’ proposal also calls for overturning several national monument designations in the state, also linking them to job creation and increased economic development.  

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkcolorado riverHopiUraniumwaterHavasupaiminingCoconino CountyLocal NewsNavajo NationMOHAVE COUNTYU.S. Department of the InteriorNational Monuments
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content