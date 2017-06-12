Settlement Reached on Arizona Death Penalty Lawsuit

Lawyers for a group of condemned prisoners who sued over how Arizona conducts executions have told a federal judge that they've reached a settlement with the state.

The agreement discussed Monday between the state and the prisoners limits the power of the Department of Corrections to change execution drugs at the last minute, requires that drugs be tested before use and bars the state from using expired drugs. It also increases transparency in the execution process.

The agreement still needs approval by the prisoners. Their attorney told U.S. District Judge Neil Wake he expects that to happen quickly.

The state already settled another part of the lawsuit, agreeing not to again use a sedative called midazolam.

Executions aren't expected to resume immediately because the state doesn't have the needed drugs.