Dry, Windy Conditions Hinder Efforts to Contain Goodwin Fire Near Prescott

Updated Tue, June 27 at 8:55 a.m.

Firefighters on the Prescott National Forest are battling a 4,399-acre wildfire that prompted the evacuation of the Pine Flat community over the weekend. Officials have also now confirmed that some structures have burned, and only 5 percent of the blaze has been contained on the Bradshaw Ranger District. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

The Goodwin Fire is burning in a densely wooded area about 14 miles south of the City of Prescott. Dry conditions and highs in the upper 90s have contributed to the spread of the wildfire, which started Saturday.

“We’ve had some very erratic winds lately which has been causing some problems for the firefighters on the ground—winds coming from multiple directions at different times,” says Cheyenne Warner with the Prescott National Forest.

Credit Robert Roth/Courtesy of the Prescott National Forest / A view of the Goodwin Fire from the air Sunday afternoon.

Some two dozen area homes have been evacuated, and a Pierson’s Type 1 Incident Management team has taken over fighting the fire. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has issued a pre-evacuation notice for the residents of Breezy Pines, in addition to evacuations in the Pine Flat community. The American Red Cross has set up a shelter for evacuees at Mayer High School.

Governor Doug Ducey has also declared a state of emergency as nearly 20 wildfires burn across Arizona.

For evacuation information, call the Yavapai Emergency Operation Center at (928) 422-5103.

See https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5278/ for official information on the Goodwin Fire.