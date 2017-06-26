© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Joe Arpaio On Trial Over Immigration Patrols

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 26, 2017 at 7:39 AM MST
arpaio1.jpg
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
/

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio will go on trial Monday on a criminal contempt-of-court charge for disobeying a judge's order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants in metro Phoenix.

Arpaio has acknowledged prolonging the patrols for months but insists it wasn't intentional.

The 85-year-old retired lawman faces up to six months in jail if convicted, though lawyers who have followed his case doubt that he'll ever be put behind bars.

He was ousted from office last year in the same election that sent Donald Trump to the White House after using some of the same immigration rhetoric that made Arpaio a national name a decade earlier.

The judge concluded that Arpaio ignored the order because he believed his immigration efforts would help his 2012 campaign.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News immigrationJoe ArpaioMaricopa CountySheriff Joe Arpaioillegal immigrationPresident Trump
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content