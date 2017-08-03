WW II Era Hand Grenade Found At An Arizona Construction Area

Authorities say a World War II era hand grenade was found in a construction area in northern Arizona and safely removed.

Coconino County Sheriff's deputies were called to Schuff Steel in Bellemont around 9 a.m. Wednesday after the grenade was found partially exposed above ground.

The grenade was located by construction employees while they were installing new equipment.

Deputies secured the scene and evacuated the immediate area.

Members of the Flagstaff Police Department Bomb Squad and Navajo Army Depot Explosive Ordinance Division were called to the scene.

Sheriff's officials say the grenade was secured in an explosives safe container and transported to the Navajo Army Depot where it was scheduled to be destroyed.