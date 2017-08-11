© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo President Ask EPA To Be Flexible On Claims From Gold King Mine Spill

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 11, 2017 at 7:37 AM MST
GOLDKING1.jpg
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Post
/

The head of the Navajo Nation is asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to be flexible on the type of documentation it requires from tribal members asking for compensation for damages from a mine spill.

Navajo President Russell Begaye said Wednesday not all members of the tribe kept receipts for the losses they suffered from the 2015 spill from the Gold King Mine in Colorado.

EPA officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The agency inadvertently triggered the spill, which tainted a river on Navajo land in New Mexico. Colorado and Utah rivers were also affected.

The EPA initially said federal law prevented it from paying damages claims. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said last week that some claims would be reconsidered but documentation would be required.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News southwestEPANavajo NationRussell BegayeGold King Mine Spill
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content