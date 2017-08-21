© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Stories from around the region that engage and inspire.A special thank you to the City of Flagstaff BBB grant program and Flagstaff Cultural Partners for awarding KNAU $18,400 to help fund KNAU's Science and Technology Desk.

KNAU’s Eclipse Report from the Path of Totality in Madras, Oregon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius,
Melissa Sevigny
Published August 21, 2017 at 2:53 PM MST
2Krueger-and-his-Flagstaff-students.JPG
Melissa Sevigny
/

Today’s full solar eclipse was the first in 100 years to stretch from coast to coast in the U.S. Millions of people flocked to the 70-mile-wide path of totality, and one of them is KNAU’s science reporter Melissa Sevigny. She’s on the line with me from Madras, Ore., which was in the center of the path of totality.

1projection-of-partial-eclipse.JPG
Credit Melissa Sevigny
/
A projection of the partial eclipse

crowd1.JPG
Credit Melissa Sevigny
/
The crowd on hand to witness the eclipse in Madras, Ore.

crowd2.JPG
Credit Melissa Sevigny
/
The crowd in Madras, Ore., included many professional and amateur astronomers.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
