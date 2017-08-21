KNAU’s Eclipse Report from the Path of Totality in Madras, Oregon

Today’s full solar eclipse was the first in 100 years to stretch from coast to coast in the U.S. Millions of people flocked to the 70-mile-wide path of totality, and one of them is KNAU’s science reporter Melissa Sevigny. She’s on the line with me from Madras, Ore., which was in the center of the path of totality.

Credit Melissa Sevigny / A projection of the partial eclipse

Credit Melissa Sevigny / The crowd on hand to witness the eclipse in Madras, Ore.