Iraqi Pilot In Arizona F-16 Crash Identified

The Iraqi air force has identified a pilot who died in the crash of an F-16 fighter in southern Arizona.

The air force identified the pilot Wednesday as Capt. Noor Faleh Rassan Al-Khazali. His age and hometown weren't released.

Al-Khazali was killed Tuesday when his Fighting Falcon jet went down in the southern Arizona desert during what an Arizona Air National Guard official called a routine training mission.

First Lt. Lacey Roberts of the Arizona Air National Guard's 162nd Wing says the U.S. Air Force has activated a team to investigate the crash about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Tucson.

The Iraqi defense ministry says it will join in the investigation.

Al-Khazali's death was the second of an Iraqi pilot flying an F-16 that crashed in Arizona in recent years.