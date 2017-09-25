© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona To Unveil Tuition Waiver For Prospective Teachers

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 25, 2017 at 7:38 AM MST
ducey-plan-attract-teachers-arizona-state-of-state.jpg
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli
/

State officials are about to unveil a new effort to increase the number of qualified teachers in Arizona's K-12 public schools.

    
Gov. Doug Ducey and top university and college officials are scheduled Tuesday to announce a new annual waiver for tuition and fees for prospective teachers who agree to teach in Arizona public schools.
    
An announcement of the event in Tolleson says it will allow students to graduate from teacher education programs with low to no costs for their education.
    
Ducey included a call for free tuition at state universities for prospective teachers in his State of the State address in January.
    
Scheduled attendees of the Tuesday event include Ducey and top officials of the Arizona Board of Regents, the three state universities and the Maricopa County Community Colleges District.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News educationArizona Board of RegentsGovernor Doug DuceyTeacher Payteacher shortage
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content