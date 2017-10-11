Flagstaff Police Questioning Man About Missing Teacher

Police in Flagstaff say a man bonded out of the Coconino County Jail by a Glendale kindergarten teacher last week won't tell investigators about the missing woman's whereabouts.

They say 44-year-old Cathryn Gorospe hasn't been seen since Friday when she posted bond for her friend, 27-year-old Charlie Malzahn.

He had been jailed since Aug. 20 on charges of theft of a means of transportation, being a prohibited possessor of a gun and possessing a gun during the commission of a felony.

Credit Flagstaff Police Department / Charlie Malzahn was arrested Monday in Phoenix but hasn't given authorities information about Cathryn Gorospe.

Tucson police say Malzahn tried to buy items at a mall with Gorospe's credit and debit cards last Saturday afternoon and he may have been driving her SUV.

The vehicle was spotted early Monday in Phoenix and Malzahn was arrested after he crashed the SUV following a police pursuit.