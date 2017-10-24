© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flake Will Not Seek Re-election in 2018

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 24, 2017 at 2:23 PM MST
160729-jeff-flake-ap-1160.jpg
Andrew Harnik/AP
/

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake says he will not seek re-election next year, delivering a forceful condemnation of the "flagrant disregard of truth and decency" and bemoaning political complicity in a Senate speech clearly directed at President Donald Trump.

 

The first-term Arizona lawmaker spelled out his frustration and disappointment in a Senate floor speech before relaying the news that he would not be on the ballot in 2018.

Flake says: "There are times we must risk our careers. Now is such a time."

Flake has criticized the path that the Republican Party has taken under Trump. He says the impulse "to threaten and scapegoat" could turn America and the GOP into a "fearful, backward-looking people" and a "fearful, backward- looking party."

Associated Press
