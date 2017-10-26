© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation Lawmaker Implores Trump To Protect Monuments

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 26, 2017 at 9:20 AM MST
FILFRED1.jpg
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File
/

In a television advertisement airing Thursday, a Navajo Nation lawmaker implores President Donald Trump to protect national monuments.

The 30-second ad shows Davis Filfred walking in Bears Ears National Monument in southern Utah. The footage features an expansive landscape with cliff dwellings, petroglyphs, mesas and the sun sitting on the horizon.

Bears Ears has been targeted for reduction by the Trump administration, but it's unclear by how much.

As the ad wraps up, Filfred says: "Mr. President. Not all monuments divide us. Some bring us together."

Filfred tells The Associated Press the ad is his way of trying to get attention from officials he says haven't listened to tribal concerns.

The $150,000 ad is airing in the Washington, D.C., market. It's paid for by the National Wildlife Federation.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Navajo NationNavajo Nation CouncilPresident TrumpNational MonumentsRyan ZinkeBears Ears National Monument
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content