KNAU and Arizona News

Is Jeff Flake Considering an Independent Senate Run?

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published October 31, 2017 at 11:27 AM MST
171024150751-jeff-flake-full-169.jpg
CNN
/

There’s some speculation that Arizona Republican Senator Jeff Flake may run as an independent after announcing he wouldn’t seek reelection. He hasn’t confirmed or denied that, but according to a news report Monday he’s at least exploring the option. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

A group called the Centrist Project told U.S. News and World Report they met with Flake last week to discuss potentially polling Arizonans to gauge his viability as a third-party candidate in the 2018 election. The group mobilizes independent candidates across the country. According to the story, the senator reportedly showed interest though he was very vague on Twitter after it was published saying he’s a conservative Republican.

Last week, he announced he wouldn’t run for a second term citing what he calls President Trump’s “flagrant disregard for truth or decency.” Flake also said the direction of his party would mean he’d likely lose the Republican primary.

His office didn’t respond to a request for comment for this story. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News electionsArizonaJeff FlakevotingLocal NewsDonald TrumpRepublican PartyIndependent VotersUS Senate
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
