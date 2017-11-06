© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Northland Prep Ends Hopi High's Streak Of 27 Straight Titles

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 6, 2017 at 8:29 AM MST
The Hopi High School boys cross country team's streak of 27 consecutive state titles has come to an end.

Northland Preparatory Academy of Flagstaff claimed the state Division IV team championship Saturday at the Cave Creek Golf Course.

Battling for position in the last half-mile as runners from both teams went shoulder-to-shoulder, three Northland Spartans finished in the top 10 while the Hopi Bruins also placed three in the top 10.

Brandon Bounds had a fourth-place finish in 17:01 to lead Northland while fellow sophomore Hayden Andersen finished eighth in 17:09.

Associated Press
