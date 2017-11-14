© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Body Recovered At Grand Canyon; May Be Missing Utah Man

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 14, 2017 at 7:17 AM MST
Authorities say they've recovered a body within the Grand Canyon National Park and it's believed to be that of a Utah man missing since late last month.

Park Service officials announced Monday that a man's body was recovered below the South Rim between Pipe Creek and Mather Point.

Identification of the body will be handled by the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office, which is also conducting an investigation into the death along with the National Park Service.

Park officials say 39-year-old Michael Legus, of Tooele, was reported missing by a friend on Oct. 31.

