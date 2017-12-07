© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Sending Fire Personnel to Battle California Wildfires

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 7, 2017 at 9:07 AM MST
QmfJF3fU2FB2Yu6VD4gpawoT4oq4tNj3zuL6p6SjJCQXb1.jpg
Ryan Cullom/Ventura County Fire Department, via AP
/

Arizona is sending personnel and equipment to help battle wildfires burning in Southern California.

Spokeswoman Tiffany Davila of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says Arizona is sending 25 engines with their crews and additional personnel.

She says some personnel and equipment started leaving for California on Wednesday and that once they arrive they'll go where they're most needed.

The engines are being sent by the Arizona agency as well as local fire departments and fire districts.

