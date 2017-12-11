Gallup Case Suspected To Be First Exposure Death Of Season

The Gallup Independent reports that the death of a man whose body was found in a field is the northwestern New Mexico city's first suspected exposure death of the winter season.

Police identified the man found dead early Friday as 65-year-old Ambrose Lincoln of Window Rock, Arizona.

Police Lt. Rosanne Morrisette says there's no immediate suspicion of foul play and that the death may be weather related.

Temperatures in Gallup dipped to about 10 degrees Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Winter exposure deaths are common in Gallup, a city next to the Navajo Nation where alcohol is prohibited.

To help prevent exposure deaths, a detox center is contracted with McKinley County to shelter people during the winter months, no matter their alcohol content.