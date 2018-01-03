Census Data: Rising Population Might Lead to Another Congressional Seat for AZ

A new study has found Arizona could gain a seat in the U.S. Congress after the 2020 Census. KNAU’s Justin Regan has more.

Arizona has gained seats from every census since the 1960s. Now, a recent report by the political consulting firm Election Data Services projects another gain for some western and southern states and losses for some Midwestern and northern states. The projections are based on early census data. If accurate, Arizona could jump from nine to 10 house representatives after 2020.

An extra seat would also give the state an additional vote in the Electoral College starting with the 2024 presidential election. Officials with Election Data Services say the projections are early and, of course, may change.