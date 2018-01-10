Rep. Don Shooter Sorry For Improper Comments

Arizona state Rep. Don Shooter has apologized to fellow House members at the start of mandatory sexual harassment training required in large part because of complaints made against him.

The Yuma Republican was at points emotional during his Tuesday morning statement. He apologized for actions he acknowledged were "jarring, insensitive and demeaning."

Still, Shooter denied the most serious complaint against him — that he pressed Rep, Michelle Ugenti-Rita to have a sexual relationship with him. Ugenti-Rita was in the chamber when Shooter read his statement and appeared shaken at times. She left the House floor soon after Shooter stopped talking but returned a while later.

An investigation into Shooter's actions is ongoing and he has been removed as head of the appropriations committee.