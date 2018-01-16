Arizona Group Again Helping Immigrants Renew DACA Status

An Arizona immigrant rights group will resume providing counseling and financial assistance to people who need to renew their status under the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

A federal judge last week temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end the program known as DACA although an appeal is possible. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced over the weekend that it has resumed accepting renewal requests.

Promise Arizona says it will help young immigrants file renewals. The cost is $495 and the group will pay for that too as long as its funds last.

There are about 28,000 DACA recipients in Arizona.

President Donald Trump announced last year he would end the program unless Congress crafts a deal by March.