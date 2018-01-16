© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Group Again Helping Immigrants Renew DACA Status

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 16, 2018 at 7:56 AM MST
Eric Thayer, New York Times
An Arizona immigrant rights group will resume providing counseling and financial assistance to people who need to renew their status under the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

A federal judge last week temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end the program known as DACA although an appeal is possible. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced over the weekend that it has resumed accepting renewal requests.

Promise Arizona says it will help young immigrants file renewals. The cost is $495 and the group will pay for that too as long as its funds last.

There are about 28,000 DACA recipients in Arizona.

President Donald Trump announced last year he would end the program unless Congress crafts a deal by March.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News immigrationcongressillegal immigrationPresident TrumpDACADeferred Action for Childhood Arrivals
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press