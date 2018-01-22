At least 7 Women's Marches And Rallies Held Around Arizona

From Flagstaff to Nogales, at least seven women's marches and rallies were held around Arizona.

Department of Public Safety officials estimated that at least 20,000 people participated in Sunday's two-mile march in downtown Phoenix that began and ended at the State Capitol.

The weekend marches and rallies around the country are in support of female empowerment and denouncing President Donald Trump's views on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights and women's rights.

Many of the events took place on Saturday, the anniversary of Trump's inauguration.

In Arizona, marches were held Sunday in Phoenix, Flagstaff, Sedona, Prescott, Payson, Nogales and Ajo.