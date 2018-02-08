© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Governor Says Drought Requires More Wildfire Prevention Cash

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 8, 2018 at 7:58 AM MST
arizona-wildfire-new-mexicojpg-7ea92f3964dd1d47.jpg
Adolphe Pierre-Louis, Albuquerque Journal Via AP
/

An exceptionally dry winter has prompted Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to ask the Legislature to boost funding for fire prevention efforts in the coming budget year.

Ducey's office announced Wednesday it wants funding to remove brush and other dangerous fuels doubled because the ongoing drought has vastly increased wildfire risk. He had asked for $1 million but wants that brought to $2 million.

The current year's $1 million wasn't completely spent, but Ducey is pushing the state Forestry and Fire Management Department to use all of the new funding.

Ducey's office says it also has identified $640,000 in federal cash for timber thinning project preparation.

Rainfall this winter is the 4th lowest on record in Phoenix, and the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the entire state is in drought.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press